Michael Bublé making stops in Edmonton and Calgary this fall

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trump ex-campaign manager pulls out of U.S. Capitol riots hearing

Donald Trump's campaign manager Bill Stepien and other top aides testified Monday at the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack that they believed the 2020 presidential race was too close to call on Election Night, but Trump nevertheless declared himself the winner.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island