Michael Janz elected in papastew

EDMONTON -

Longtime Edmonton Public School Board trustee Michael Janz was elected to city council in papastew Monday night, CTV News has declared.

Janz was declared the winner after 37 per cent of the polls had reported, around 9:40 p.m.

He garnered 40.7 per cent of the vote and was followed by Susan Field with 20.3 per cent.

Kirsten Goa finished third with 19.3 per cent.

Haruun Ali was fourth with James Cameron, Tarcy Schindelka, and Byron Vass rounding off the results for papastew.

Janz said he heard from residents that the pandemic had “rocked” the community of papastew and that making a strong economic recovery that protects public services was paramount.