Warmer air takes over for a few days in most of Alberta.

Temperatures will climb a couple degrees above average with Edmonton getting into the low to mid teens today and Thursday.

AND...most areas will stay fairly sunny through the day.

Clouds roll in over Edmonton and the northern half of the province this evening with a risk of some scattered showers in the north tonight.

The clouds stick around through the morning hours and then give way to sun for Thursday afternoon in Edmonton.

Wed/Thu will be the warmest days of the week as it cools slightly for Friday and the weekend.

In Edmonton, that means highs near 10 Fri/Sat and in the 5 to 10 range for Sun/Mon.

It doesn't look like we'll have a major cold snap between now and Oct 26th.

AND...not a lot of "snow chances" in the outlook either.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today – Sunny with a few afternoon clouds.

High: 14

Evening – Increasing evening cloud. Cloudy overnight.

9pm: 9

Thursday – Clouds in the morning. Afternoon clearing.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 14

Friday – Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 11

Saturday – Sunny with some afternoon clouds.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 9

Sunday – Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 8