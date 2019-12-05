EDMONTON -- The winners of the fifth annual Mighty Millions Lottery have been announced.

Grand Prize Showhome plus $100,000: 697 Howatt Drive SW, Edmonton: Steven Green, Edmonton, AB. Ticket#: 026985 50/50 Add-On Cash Prize of $615,187.50: George Desrosiers, Mayerthorpe, AB. Ticket#: 524613 Audi & Australia Early Bird Prize or $150,000 cash: Gerald Goudreau, Beaumont, AB. Ticket#: 020172 2020 BMW X5 or Chevrolet Corvette or $$90,000 cash: Doug Pizycki, Grande Prairie, AB. Ticket#: 082792 2020 Range Rover Velar or Mercedes – Benz E-450 or $80,000 cash: Stan Travnik, Leduc, AB. Ticket#: 044208 2020 Volkswagen Atlas or Toyota Tundra or $57,000 cash: Troy Woods, Fort Saskatchewan, AB. Ticket#: 035497

The showhome winner will be handed the keys to the home at 2 p.m. Thursday.

There are a total of 2,530 winners, who will be notified by writing of what they have won and how to claim their prize. The complete winners list will be posted online on Dec. 11.

The $2 million in proceeds will be used to help the families across Alberta who rely on the Stollery, including creating a pre-operative sensory unit, to help calm children who have difficulty with processing harsh light or sound, before they go into surgery.

Officials say 84,000 tickets were sold this year, more than ever before.