Mild & almost no snow – how unusual is this December?

Through the first dozen days of December 2023, Edmonton has about 1 cm of snow on the ground and an average high just slightly above zero.

That’s several degrees warmer than the long-term average high of -4 C, but it’s not even in the Top 5 warmest starts to December in the past quarter century.

Six other years have had warmer average highs through Dec 1-12.

2017: 4.7 C

2020: 3.8 C

2002: 2.4 C

2015: 2.3 C

1999: 1.0 C

2011: 0.8 C

2023: 0.6 C

But the top two years on that list had significantly more snow on the ground in early December. The year 2020 had 16 cm of snow depth and 2017 had 9 cm.

Take a look at the other years, though.

In just the past 25 years, there are four years with warmer average highs and similar or LESS snow on the ground than we have this year.

So, yes…this start to December is unusual, but it’s far from “rare” to have a mild and relatively snow-free start to December in Edmonton.