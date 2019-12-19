Mild end to a mild autumn: This is your Edmonton forecast
EDMONTON -- Mild end to a mild autumn
Temperatures held steady in the -7 / -8 range overnight in Edmonton.
Wind has been 10 to 15 km/h so there's been a SLIGHT wind chill. But, nothing too nasty.
The wind should stay relatively light through most of the day and temperatures will climb to around -3.
We'll get a similar steady temperature pattern around -8 tonight and then warm up to around zero Friday.
That's all that's left of Autumn.
The winter solstice is Saturday and it still looks like temperatures will take a turn for the colder in the first week of the new season.
Not COLD at first. Highs near -5 are anticipated this weekend.
But, we'll slide to highs in the -6 to -11 range for next week.
There still isn't a lot of snow in the Edmonton region forecast between now and Christmas Day.
We just have a chance of some light snow late Saturday and then a really slight risk on Monday.
Neither "event" looks like it'll produce significant accumulation.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton:
- Today – Partly cloudy.
- High: -3
- Tonight - Partly cloudy overnight.
- 9pm: -8
- Temperature rising overnight.
- Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.
- Morning: -5
- Afternoon High: 0
- Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries or light snow.
- WINTER SOLSTICE
- Morning Low: -10
- Afternoon High: -4
- Sunday - Partly cloudy.
- Morning Low: -12
- Afternoon High: -6
- Monday - Partly cloudy.
- Morning Low: -16
- Afternoon High: -8
- Tuesday - Mainly sunny.
- Morning Low: -13
- Afternoon High: -10