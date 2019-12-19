EDMONTON -- Mild end to a mild autumn

 

Temperatures held steady in the -7 / -8 range overnight in Edmonton.

Wind has been 10 to 15 km/h so there's been a SLIGHT wind chill.  But, nothing too nasty.

 

The wind should stay relatively light through most of the day and temperatures will climb to around -3.

We'll get a similar steady temperature pattern around -8 tonight and then warm up to around zero Friday.

 

That's all that's left of Autumn.  

The winter solstice is Saturday and it still looks like temperatures will take a turn for the colder in the first week of the new season.

Not COLD at first.  Highs near -5 are anticipated this weekend.

But, we'll slide to highs in the -6 to -11 range for next week.

 

There still isn't a lot of snow in the Edmonton region forecast between now and Christmas Day.

We just have a chance of some light snow late Saturday and then a really slight risk on Monday.

Neither "event" looks like it'll produce significant accumulation.

 

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:  

  • Today – Partly cloudy.
  • High:  -3
  • Tonight - Partly cloudy overnight.
  • 9pm:  -8
  • Temperature rising overnight.
  • Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.
  • Morning:  -5
  • Afternoon High:  0
  • Saturday - Mostly cloudy.  30% chance of flurries or light snow.
  • WINTER SOLSTICE
  • Morning Low:  -10
  • Afternoon High:  -4
  • Sunday - Partly cloudy.
  • Morning Low:  -12 
  • Afternoon High:  -6
  • Monday - Partly cloudy.
  • Morning Low:  -16
  • Afternoon High:  -8 
  • Tuesday - Mainly sunny.
  • Morning Low:  -13 
  • Afternoon High:  -10​