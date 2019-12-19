EDMONTON -- Mild end to a mild autumn

Temperatures held steady in the -7 / -8 range overnight in Edmonton.

Wind has been 10 to 15 km/h so there's been a SLIGHT wind chill. But, nothing too nasty.

The wind should stay relatively light through most of the day and temperatures will climb to around -3.

We'll get a similar steady temperature pattern around -8 tonight and then warm up to around zero Friday.

That's all that's left of Autumn.

The winter solstice is Saturday and it still looks like temperatures will take a turn for the colder in the first week of the new season.

Not COLD at first. Highs near -5 are anticipated this weekend.

But, we'll slide to highs in the -6 to -11 range for next week.

There still isn't a lot of snow in the Edmonton region forecast between now and Christmas Day.

We just have a chance of some light snow late Saturday and then a really slight risk on Monday.

Neither "event" looks like it'll produce significant accumulation.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today – Partly cloudy.

High: -3

Tonight - Partly cloudy overnight.

9pm: -8

Temperature rising overnight.

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning: -5

Afternoon High: 0

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries or light snow.

WINTER SOLSTICE

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: -4

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: -6

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -16

Afternoon High: -8