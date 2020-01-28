EDMONTON -- Dense fog continues in areas east of Edmonton this morning.

That fog may persist all day in parts of east-central Alberta.

Just some fog patches in the city and those should clear up quickly this morning.

Sunny through the morning with a few clouds moving into the area this afternoon.

Temperatures will stay a couple degrees below zero for a daytime high.

Warming up Wednesday with a risk of some late-day rain/snow mix.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday have highs above zero and then some colder air drops in early next week.

It probably won't last more than a couple days. But daytime highs will dip to around -10 Monday and Tuesday of next week.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today – Sunny this morning. Partly cloudy this afternoon.

High: -2

Tonight - Partly cloudy in the evening. Clearing overnight.

9pm: -7

Wednesday - Sunny in the morning. Increasing afternoon cloud.

30% chance of rain/snow mix late in the afternoon and/or early evening.

Morning Low: -13

Afternoon High: 1

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 3

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 2

Saturday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 3