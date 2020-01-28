EDMONTON -- Dense fog continues in areas east of Edmonton this morning.

That fog may persist all day in parts of east-central Alberta.

 

Just some fog patches in the city and those should clear up quickly this morning.

Sunny through the morning with a few clouds moving into the area this afternoon.

Temperatures will stay a couple degrees below zero for a daytime high.

 

Warming up Wednesday with a risk of some late-day rain/snow mix.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday have highs above zero and then some colder air drops in early next week.

It probably won't last more than a couple days.  But daytime highs will dip to around -10 Monday and Tuesday of next week.

 

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:  

  • Today – Sunny this morning.  Partly cloudy this afternoon.
  • High:  -2
  • Tonight - Partly cloudy in the evening. Clearing overnight.
  • 9pm:  -7
  • Wednesday - Sunny in the morning.  Increasing afternoon cloud.
  • 30% chance of rain/snow mix late in the afternoon and/or early evening.  
  • Morning Low: -13
  • Afternoon High:  1
  • Thursday - Partly cloudy.
  • Morning Low:  -6
  • Afternoon High:  3
  • Friday - Partly cloudy.
  • Morning Low:  -4
  • Afternoon High:  2
  • Saturday - Mostly cloudy.
  • Morning Low:  -5
  • Afternoon High:  3
  • Sunday - Partly cloudy.
  • Morning Low:  -10
  • Afternoon High:  -5