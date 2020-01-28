Mild end to January: This is your Edmonton forecast
Published Tuesday, January 28, 2020 6:56AM MST
EDMONTON -- Dense fog continues in areas east of Edmonton this morning.
That fog may persist all day in parts of east-central Alberta.
Just some fog patches in the city and those should clear up quickly this morning.
Sunny through the morning with a few clouds moving into the area this afternoon.
Temperatures will stay a couple degrees below zero for a daytime high.
Warming up Wednesday with a risk of some late-day rain/snow mix.
Thursday, Friday and Saturday have highs above zero and then some colder air drops in early next week.
It probably won't last more than a couple days. But daytime highs will dip to around -10 Monday and Tuesday of next week.
HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:
- Today – Sunny this morning. Partly cloudy this afternoon.
- High: -2
- Tonight - Partly cloudy in the evening. Clearing overnight.
- 9pm: -7
- Wednesday - Sunny in the morning. Increasing afternoon cloud.
- 30% chance of rain/snow mix late in the afternoon and/or early evening.
- Morning Low: -13
- Afternoon High: 1
- Thursday - Partly cloudy.
- Morning Low: -6
- Afternoon High: 3
- Friday - Partly cloudy.
- Morning Low: -4
- Afternoon High: 2
- Saturday - Mostly cloudy.
- Morning Low: -5
- Afternoon High: 3
- Sunday - Partly cloudy.
- Morning Low: -10
- Afternoon High: -5