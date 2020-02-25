EDMONTON -- Monday was Edmonton's fifth consecutive day with afternoon temperatures above zero.

That streak probably comes to an end today, but only briefly.

We're forecasting highs in the 3 to 7 degree range for Wed/Thu/Fri and Sat.

That'll put us at 16 days above zero in Feb 2020. Last year, we had ZERO days above freezing in February.

The 10-year average is for 10 days with positive highs.

Looking LONG range - next week is shaping up mild, but cooler than this week.

Daytime highs are expected to be in the -3 to +3 range.

PRECIP OUTLOOK:

We'll get some sun this morning and then clouds move into the Edmonton region from the west as the day wears on.

Flurries and light snow will push across northern Alberta this afternoon and evening.

MOST (probably all) of the snow stays north of Edmonton. But, we'll keep a slight risk of a few flurries in the forecast for tonight.

After that, our next chance at snow is a risk of flurries late Saturday.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today – Sun this morning. Increasing cloud this afternoon.

High: -1

Tonight - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

9pm: -3

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: 4

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 7

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 5

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of late-day flurries.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 3