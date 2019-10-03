Another sub-zero morning will give way to a high near 13 degrees in Edmonton this afternoon.

This might be the last "minus" morning for a little while as overnight lows look warmer Fri/Sat/Sun.

Partly cloudy through the daytime hours with some increasing cloud this evening and a risk of a shower overnight.

Most of the precipitation this afternoon and evening will be in areas from Grande Prairie/Grande Cache southeast towards Red Deer.

Friday is shaping up cloudier day.

Showers are likely in NW Alberta in the morning and we may see a few scattered showers in the Edmonton region during the day and/or in the evening.

Clearing for the weekend with temperatures climbing into the mid-teens.

And then Monday is still looking like the warmest day of the forecast.

BUT...it won't last long.

Colder air is set to blast in for Tuesday and there's a decent chance of rain/snow Monday night and Tuesday morning in Edmonton.

Western and Southern Alberta could be in for another accumulating snowfall event.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Partly cloudy.

High: 13

Evening - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower overnight.

9pm: 6

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 12

Saturday - Cloudy in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 14

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 16

Monday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers/flurries in the evening.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 17