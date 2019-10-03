Mild streak continues: This is your Edmonton weather forecast
Published Thursday, October 3, 2019 7:05AM MDT
Another sub-zero morning will give way to a high near 13 degrees in Edmonton this afternoon.
This might be the last "minus" morning for a little while as overnight lows look warmer Fri/Sat/Sun.
Partly cloudy through the daytime hours with some increasing cloud this evening and a risk of a shower overnight.
Most of the precipitation this afternoon and evening will be in areas from Grande Prairie/Grande Cache southeast towards Red Deer.
Friday is shaping up cloudier day.
Showers are likely in NW Alberta in the morning and we may see a few scattered showers in the Edmonton region during the day and/or in the evening.
Clearing for the weekend with temperatures climbing into the mid-teens.
And then Monday is still looking like the warmest day of the forecast.
BUT...it won't last long.
Colder air is set to blast in for Tuesday and there's a decent chance of rain/snow Monday night and Tuesday morning in Edmonton.
Western and Southern Alberta could be in for another accumulating snowfall event.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton:
- Today - Partly cloudy.
- High: 13
- Evening - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower overnight.
- 9pm: 6
- Friday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower.
- Morning Low: 4
- Afternoon High: 12
- Saturday - Cloudy in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon.
- Morning Low: 2
- Afternoon High: 14
- Sunday - Mainly sunny.
- Morning Low: 3
- Afternoon High: 16
- Monday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers/flurries in the evening.
- Morning Low: 4
- Afternoon High: 17
- Tuesday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries in the morning.
- Morning Low: 3
- Afternoon High: 6