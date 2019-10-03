Another sub-zero morning will give way to a high near 13 degrees in Edmonton this afternoon.

This might be the last "minus" morning for a little while as overnight lows look warmer Fri/Sat/Sun.

Partly cloudy through the daytime hours with some increasing cloud this evening and a risk of a shower overnight.

Most of the precipitation this afternoon and evening will be in areas from Grande Prairie/Grande Cache southeast towards Red Deer.

Friday is shaping up cloudier day.

Showers are likely in NW Alberta in the morning and we may see a few scattered showers in the Edmonton region during the day and/or in the evening.

Clearing for the weekend with temperatures climbing into the mid-teens.

And then Monday is still looking like the warmest day of the forecast.

BUT...it won't last long.

Colder air is set to blast in for Tuesday and there's a decent chance of rain/snow Monday night and Tuesday morning in Edmonton.

Western and Southern Alberta could be in for another accumulating snowfall event.

 

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:  

  • Today - Partly cloudy. 
  • High:  13
  • Evening - Mostly cloudy.  30% chance of a shower overnight.
  • 9pm:  6
  • Friday - Mostly cloudy.  30% chance of a shower.
  • Morning Low:  4
  • Afternoon High:  12
  • Saturday - Cloudy in the morning.  Clearing in the afternoon.
  • Morning Low:  2  
  • Afternoon High:  14
  • Sunday - Mainly sunny.
  • Morning Low:  3
  • Afternoon High:  16
  • Monday - Partly cloudy.  30% chance of showers/flurries in the evening.
  • Morning Low:  4
  • Afternoon High:  17
  • Tuesday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries in the morning.
  • Morning Low:  3
  • Afternoon High:  6   