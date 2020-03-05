EDMONTON -- Mild, but breezy once again this afternoon in Edmonton and area.

Light wind through this morning will increase to 20-30 km/h midday and this afternoon.

BUT... temperatures will (once again) climb a few degrees above zero.

A low pressure system will push across north-central Alberta bring snow to the far north today.

Several cm possible in Peace River to High Level region and then east towards Fort McMurray tonight.

Behind that system, colder air will drop in from the north.

Edmonton gets to a high near or just slightly above zero midday Friday and then temperatures tumble through the afternoon.

Saturday's the coldest day of the outlook period, but Sunday's not too far behind.

We'll likely be in the -10 range Saturday and somewhere in the -5 to -10 range Sunday.

Snowfall looks to be heaviest in parts of southern and eastern Alberta on Saturday.

The Edmonton region still probably gets SOME snow. But, amounts should be less than 5 cm.

After a colder weekend, temperatures rebound quickly.

Daytime highs are back to around zero on Monday and above zero by Tuesday.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today – Mix of sun & cloud. Wind becoming 20-30 km/h this afternoon.

High: 4

Tonight - Cloudy periods.

9pm: -1

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of late-day flurries.

Warmest temperatures near noon, cooling through afternoon.

Morning Low: -6

High: 1

Saturday - Cloudy. 60% chance of flurries/light snow.

Morning Low: -16

Afternoon High: -9

DST Starts - clocks "spring forward" one hour

Sunday - 30% chance of flurries in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the afternoon.

Clearing in the evening.

Morning Low: -14

Afternoon High: -7

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: 0