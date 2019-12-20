Mild with some weekend snow: This is your Edmonton forecast
EDMONTON -- Temperatures started rising overnight in Edmonton and we'll continue to warm to a high near -2 mid-afternoon.
That's a couple degrees warmer than average on this last day of a warmer-than-average Autumn.
Similar temperatures for the winter solstice tomorrow and then a cooldown for Sunday and next week.
Temperatures are expected to drop into the -5 to -10 degree range for afternoon highs.
HOWEVER, skies look mostly clear. So, lots of sun next week and no major storms for holiday travel.
We DO have a snowstorm in parts of the mountain parks today and Saturday.
Snowfall warnings have been issued for the Icefields Parkway. 15-25 cm of snow is expected (mostly south of Jasper).
Some areas closer to Banff could get close to 50 cm of snow by the end of Saturday AND gusty wind will be a problem in SW Alberta as well.
For the Edmonton region, Saturday has a chance of some light snow in the afternoon and/or evening. Accumulation should be less than 5 cm.
That looks to be the only risk of snow between now and Christimas in the Edmonton area.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton:
- Today – Mix of sun & cloud.
- High: -2
- Tonight - Partly cloudy overnight.
- 9pm: -7
- Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of flurries or light snow.
- WINTER SOLSTICE
- Morning Low: -8
- Afternoon High: -2
- Sunday - Partly cloudy.
- Morning Low: -12
- Afternoon High: -6
- Monday - Mainly sunny.
- Morning Low: -16
- Afternoon High: -8
- Tuesday - Mainly sunny.
- Morning Low: -13
- Afternoon High: -8
- Wednesday - Mainly sunny.
- CHRISTMAS DAY
- Morning Low: -15
- Afternoon High: -8