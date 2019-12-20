EDMONTON -- Temperatures started rising overnight in Edmonton and we'll continue to warm to a high near -2 mid-afternoon.

That's a couple degrees warmer than average on this last day of a warmer-than-average Autumn.

 

Similar temperatures for the winter solstice tomorrow and then a cooldown for Sunday and next week.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the -5 to -10 degree range for afternoon highs.

HOWEVER, skies look mostly clear.  So, lots of sun next week and no major storms for holiday travel.

 

We DO have a snowstorm in parts of the mountain parks today and Saturday.

Snowfall warnings have been issued for the Icefields Parkway.  15-25 cm of snow is expected (mostly south of Jasper).

Some areas closer to Banff could get close to 50 cm of snow by the end of Saturday AND gusty wind will be a problem in SW Alberta as well.

 

For the Edmonton region, Saturday has a chance of some light snow in the afternoon and/or evening.  Accumulation should be less than 5 cm.

That looks to be the only risk of snow between now and Christimas in the Edmonton area.

 

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:  

  • Today – Mix of sun & cloud.
  • High:  -2
  • Tonight - Partly cloudy overnight.
  • 9pm:  -7
  • Saturday - Mostly cloudy.  60% chance of flurries or light snow.
  • WINTER SOLSTICE
  • Morning Low:  -8
  • Afternoon High:  -2
  • Sunday - Partly cloudy.
  • Morning Low:  -12 
  • Afternoon High:  -6
  • Monday - Mainly sunny.
  • Morning Low:  -16
  • Afternoon High:  -8 
  • Tuesday - Mainly sunny.
  • Morning Low:  -13 
  • Afternoon High:  -8
  • Wednesday - Mainly sunny.
  • CHRISTMAS DAY
  • Morning Low:  -15  
  • Afternoon High:  -8 