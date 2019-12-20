EDMONTON -- Temperatures started rising overnight in Edmonton and we'll continue to warm to a high near -2 mid-afternoon.

That's a couple degrees warmer than average on this last day of a warmer-than-average Autumn.

Similar temperatures for the winter solstice tomorrow and then a cooldown for Sunday and next week.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the -5 to -10 degree range for afternoon highs.

HOWEVER, skies look mostly clear. So, lots of sun next week and no major storms for holiday travel.

We DO have a snowstorm in parts of the mountain parks today and Saturday.

Snowfall warnings have been issued for the Icefields Parkway. 15-25 cm of snow is expected (mostly south of Jasper).

Some areas closer to Banff could get close to 50 cm of snow by the end of Saturday AND gusty wind will be a problem in SW Alberta as well.

For the Edmonton region, Saturday has a chance of some light snow in the afternoon and/or evening. Accumulation should be less than 5 cm.

That looks to be the only risk of snow between now and Christimas in the Edmonton area.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today – Mix of sun & cloud.

High: -2

Tonight - Partly cloudy overnight.

9pm: -7

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of flurries or light snow.

WINTER SOLSTICE

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: -2

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: -6

Monday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -16

Afternoon High: -8

Tuesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -13

Afternoon High: -8