Milder, but not warm: This is your Edmonton forecast
EDMONTON -- Temperatures will dig out of the hole they've been in for the past three days.
But, it doesn't look like we're in for a return to the +5 range.
In fact, most of this week will continue to be cooler than average...just not AS cold as the weekend.
Daytime highs were -11 Friday, -15 Saturday and -10 Sunday.
We'll jump all the way to 0 or +1 in Edmonton today with mostly sunny skies.
Clouds return overnight and there's a chance of some midday and afternoon flurries across central and north-central Alberta Tuesday.
Cooler air rides back in as well with a high slipping to around -3.
Daytime highs near -5 are on the way for Wed/Thu/Fri with mornings in the -15 to -20 range.
Clouds stick around Wednesday. But, then sun returns for Thu/Fri/Sat.
LONG Range Outlook:
Temperatures warm up a bit next week with daytime highs consistently hitting zero or above.
HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:
- Today – Sunny with a few clouds.
- High: 1
- Tonight - Increasing cloud overnight.
- 9pm: -5
- Tuesday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries midday and in the afternoon.
- Wind: 15-20 km/h
- Morning Low: -9
- Afternoon High: -3
- Wednesday - Mostly cloudy.
- Morning Low: -16
- Afternoon High: -5
- Thursday - Mainly sunny.
- Morning Low: -20
- Afternoon High: -6
- Friday - Mainly sunny.
- Morning Low: -17
- Afternoon High: -4
- Saturday - Mainly sunny.
- Morning Low: -13
- Afternoon High: 1