EDMONTON -- Temperatures will dig out of the hole they've been in for the past three days.

But, it doesn't look like we're in for a return to the +5 range.

In fact, most of this week will continue to be cooler than average...just not AS cold as the weekend.

 

Daytime highs were -11 Friday, -15 Saturday and -10 Sunday.

We'll jump all the way to 0 or +1 in Edmonton today with mostly sunny skies.

 

Clouds return overnight and there's a chance of some midday and afternoon flurries across central and north-central Alberta Tuesday.

Cooler air rides back in as well with a high slipping to around -3.

 

Daytime highs near -5 are on the way for Wed/Thu/Fri with mornings in the -15 to -20 range.

Clouds stick around Wednesday.  But, then sun returns for Thu/Fri/Sat.

 

LONG Range Outlook:

Temperatures warm up a bit next week with daytime highs consistently hitting zero or above.

 

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:  

  • Today – Sunny with a few clouds.
  • High:  1
  • Tonight - Increasing cloud overnight.
  • 9pm:  -5
  • Tuesday - Mostly cloudy.  30% chance of flurries midday and in the afternoon.
  • Wind:  15-20 km/h
  • Morning Low:  -9
  • Afternoon High:  -3
  • Wednesday - Mostly cloudy.
  • Morning Low:  -16
  • Afternoon High:  -5
  • Thursday - Mainly sunny.
  • Morning Low:  -20
  • Afternoon High:  -6
  • Friday - Mainly sunny.
  • Morning Low:  -17
  • Afternoon High:  -4
  • Saturday - Mainly sunny.
  • Morning Low:  -13
  • Afternoon High:  1