EDMONTON -- Temperatures will dig out of the hole they've been in for the past three days.

But, it doesn't look like we're in for a return to the +5 range.

In fact, most of this week will continue to be cooler than average...just not AS cold as the weekend.

Daytime highs were -11 Friday, -15 Saturday and -10 Sunday.

We'll jump all the way to 0 or +1 in Edmonton today with mostly sunny skies.

Clouds return overnight and there's a chance of some midday and afternoon flurries across central and north-central Alberta Tuesday.

Cooler air rides back in as well with a high slipping to around -3.

Daytime highs near -5 are on the way for Wed/Thu/Fri with mornings in the -15 to -20 range.

Clouds stick around Wednesday. But, then sun returns for Thu/Fri/Sat.

LONG Range Outlook:

Temperatures warm up a bit next week with daytime highs consistently hitting zero or above.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today – Sunny with a few clouds.

High: 1

Tonight - Increasing cloud overnight.

9pm: -5

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries midday and in the afternoon.

Wind: 15-20 km/h

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: -3

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -16

Afternoon High: -5

Thursday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -20

Afternoon High: -6

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -17

Afternoon High: -4