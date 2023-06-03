Military paratroopers celebrate 'brotherhood' at Edmonton reunion

More than 500 people attended a paratroopers reunion this weekend at the Airborne Social Club of Edmonton.

Every five years, parachuters from all across the country gather to commemorate 81 years of Canadian military operational parachuting with this year’s theme being “Paratrooper’s Reunion – Edmonton the Airborne Story.”

Retired Col. Bill Fletcher, co-chair of the reunion committee, tells CTV News that the first parachute descent occurred in 1945 by the Canadian Air Force search and rescue group.

Parachuters also worked with the 2nd Battalion and the Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry of Griesbach Barracks, which became the home of the Airborne Regiment in 1968.

“We are commemorating all parachuters, all military parachuters this year in our reunion and have opened it up in that respect,” said Col. Fletcher.

“The Airborne family is a brotherhood. It’s a close-knit brotherhood and once you’re accepted into the family, it remains. That link remains, that relationship remains,” he added. “Every five years [the reunion] allows us to renew acquaintances with many of those that we serve with and others that have come before or even after us."

The Canadian Airborne Cairn will hold a memorial service in Perron Berger Park in Griesbach on Sunday at 11 a.m. and unveil a monument in honour of the Canadian soldiers and Airborne soldiers who have passed away.

For more information about the Airborne Social Club of Edmonton, click here.