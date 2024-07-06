Mill Creek pool rehabilitated and ready to reopen after 4 years

Mill Creek Pool will reopen Monday after more than four years.

The outdoor swimming pool was closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and remained closed after Alberta's pool standards were updated.

In 2022, rehabilitation work began on the 71-year-old pool.

Upgrades include a new water slide, inclusive change rooms and washrooms, and zero-depth entry for increased accessibility. Other upgrades were made to the pool's drains, and mechanical and electrical systems.

"Mill Creek pool is not just a pool — it is a destination, a community connector and a place where many amazing memories have been made," said Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi. "It has always been beloved by residents and visitors. With this rehabilitation, we know this pool will continue to serve Edmontonians." Mill Creek Pool's rehabilitation included installing a new slide. The pool reopens after four years on July 8, 2024. (David Ewasuk/CTV News Edmonton)

Programming offered at the pool will include deep water aquafit classes and swimming lessons.

For more information or for scheduling, visit the City of Edmonton's website.

All of Edmonton's outdoor pools are weather dependent. You can check a pool's current status here.