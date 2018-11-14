

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





A damaged gas line in Mill Woods has been repaired, but some residents and property owners are still awaiting gas service.

ATCO Gas tweeted Wednesday morning that the line near 37 Avenue and Mill Woods Road was fixed. However, it was continuing working to restore gas service to impacted homes and businesses.

The leak happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services evacuated some townhouses west of the location, but said there were no reports of injuries.