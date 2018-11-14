Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Mill Woods gas line repaired, service still impacted
Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton
Published Wednesday, November 14, 2018 9:47AM MST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 14, 2018 1:02PM MST
A damaged gas line in Mill Woods has been repaired, but some residents and property owners are still awaiting gas service.
ATCO Gas tweeted Wednesday morning that the line near 37 Avenue and Mill Woods Road was fixed. However, it was continuing working to restore gas service to impacted homes and businesses.
The leak happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services evacuated some townhouses west of the location, but said there were no reports of injuries.
The hit line in the Millwoods neighbourhood of #yeg has been repaired. Our servicemen are currently working through re-lights to restore gas service to impacted residences and businesses this morning. Thank you everyone for your patience.— ATCO Gas (@ATCOGas) November 14, 2018