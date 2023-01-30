Mindbender roller coaster closed after 37 years at West Edmonton Mall

The Mindbender roller coaster at Galaxyland has been shut down, West Edmonton Mall announced on Monday.

The redevelopment of the area is already underway, and the roller coaster is being decommissioned and removed.

“The iconic Mindbender has been the park’s premier thrill ride since the grand opening in 1985,” said Lori Bethel of WEM in a written statement. “While the Mindbender will be missed, we are excited to announce that we are working on groundbreaking new plans for family thrills that will immerse our guests in an out-of-this-world experience.”

Three people were killed on the rollercoaster in a crash in June 1986.

The roller coaster reopened to the public in January 1987.