Mini Handball Provincials held in Edmonton on Saturday

The Mini Handball Provincials were held in Edmonton on Saturday for the first time in three years.

The tournament was for elementary aged children.

Five schools from Edmonton and Mayerthorpe sent a total of 22 teams to participate in a total of 70 games.

The Alberta Team Handball Federation (ATHF) says the tournament is a great opportunity to help them meet their goal of growing the sport.

“It’s part of our growing process of reaching out to elementary schools, junior highs and high schools to let them know that handball is available. There’s options that we can help them teach the sport, provided we have the volunteers for it, and make sure they’re learning the sport correctly,” said Carl Barton of the ATHF.

Members of the national handball team were also on hand for the tournament to mentor the children.

“It’s just amazing seeing them all. They love it. They’re so excited. I love when they come up and talk to you,” said Taryn Fuernkranz of the junior national team.

“They’re just so invested and they just want to be here.”

Fuernkranz says a member of the national team she had the chance to play in Mexico earlier this year.

“We got third out of everyone in North America and Caribbean. We were a youth team playing the junior teams so we were U-18 team playing U-21s.”

She says her team hopes to attend the 2027 Pan American Games, which will be held in Columbia.