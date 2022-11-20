Mini Handball Provincials held in Edmonton on Saturday

The Mini Handball Provincials in Edmonton on Nov. 19, 2022. The Mini Handball Provincials in Edmonton on Nov. 19, 2022.

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Renewed shelling threatens key Ukrainian nuclear plant

Powerful explosions shook Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region that is the site of Europe's largest nuclear power plant Sunday morning, the global nuclear watchdog said in a statement, calling for 'urgent measures to help prevent a nuclear accident' in the Russian-occupied facility.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island