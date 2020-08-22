EDMONTON -- Local musicians got together to perform in south Edmonton on Saturday as part of a mini folk fest.

The McKernan Outdoor Music Fest brought live music back to life in the city.

It was thought up by a local musician after the cancellation of folk fest due to the pandemic.

Five acts performed for the crowd, limited to just 100 people to practice physical distancing.

The festival was free to attend, however donations were accepted for the musicians.