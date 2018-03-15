An Alberta cabinet minister is apologizing one day after he called B.C. officials “s—theads.”

Minister of Economic Development and Trade Deron Bilous made the comment at the Alberta Urban Municipalities Association meeting Wednesday.

"Quite frankly, ideally, we need to be more collaborative with the provinces on either side of us, although B.C. is being a bunch of s—theads,” according to quotes published in the Edmonton Journal.

The comment was reportedly well received by the audience who applauded and laughed.

Bilous admits his language was strong.

“I should have used more diplomatic language. For that, I do apologize, I am sorry. But our stance on the pipeline has not changed and we’ll continue to fight on behalf of Canadians,” he told reporters Thursday.

The fight over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion has been heating up between Alberta and B.C.

Last week, Premier Rachel Notley issued a threat to turn off the oil taps. She did not say if she would cut off B.C. or the rest of the country -- or both.

B.C. Premier John Horgan said he believes the best route to settle the pipeline dispute is to go through the courts to determine if they can limit the flow of diluted bitumen to the province.

"I'm going to focus on the issues that matter to British Columbians, and they are within my jurisdiction," Horgan said.

Canada’s natural resource minister said the federal government is determined to see the pipeline expanded, despite the interprovincial fight.

With files from The Canadian Press