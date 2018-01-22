The office for Alberta’s Minister for Economic Development and Trade confirmed Monday that Saskatchewan’s government had rescinded a ban on Alberta licence plates on worksites.

Minister Deron Bilous said the development was “good news for companies on both sides of the border” and said he’s still planning on attending a meeting with Saskatchewan officials in Lloydminster at the end of the month.

A spokesperson said Saskatchewan informed them by letter it was rescinding the ban on vehicles with Alberta licence plates on Saskatchewan government project worksites – the spokesperson said no reasons were given for the change.

The notice arrived before an arbitration panel for the New West Partnership was to start deliberations on the ban.

“We want Alberta businesses and their workers to be able to earn a good living for themselves and their families, and that’s why we fought back against this ridiculous policy,” Bilous said. “Saskatchewan did the right thing to drop these discriminatory restrictions.”

The minister said, when asked why Saskatchewan dropped their restriction, that he believed Brad Wall knew “Saskatchewan was offside on this.”

With files from The Canadian Press