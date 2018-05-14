The Alberta government announced Monday that the province’s Minister of Seniors and Housing would be taking medical leave.

In a statement released by the province and posted on social media, Minister Lori Sigurdson announced she was diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia last week.

She said she would begin a variety of treatments immediately, but would not be undergoing chemotherapy.

“I am surrounded by my supportive and caring sons and I am lucky to have family and friends by my side for this entire journey,” Sigurdson said in her statement.

“I will be going on medical leave and taking one day at a time.”

The province said Minister Irfan Sabir will be acting Minister of Seniors and Housing.

“I know I speak for our entire caucus when I say how sad we are to learn of Minister Sigurdson’s diagnosis,” Premier Rachel Notley said in a statement. “The commitment and creativity she brings to her work, even on the toughest days, is inspiring.

“We are all keeping her and her family in our thoughts as she works towards recovery.”