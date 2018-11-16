The teenager involved in the murders of two Mac’s clerks in 2015 was convicted of manslaughter in the second homicide on Friday.

The minor was 13 years old at the time and cannot be identified. He already pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of Karanpal Bhangu, who was killed on December 18 at approximately 3:30 at the Mac’s in the area of 32 Avenue and 82 Street.

About 15 minutes later, police were called to a Mac’s on 108 Street and 61 Avenue.

The Crown argues that after Bhangu’s death, the minor had to know “that the second robbery would unfold in the same way.”

In the second murder, surveillance video shows the teenager blocking the exit to the till and pushing the victim, Ricky Cenabre, back in towards the other two men.

His lawyer, Akram Attia, argues it was not first-degree murder because the teenager was outside by the time Cenabre was shot.

In her ruling, Justice Donna Shelley found the youth not guilty of first-degree murder.

“I think the evidence clearly supported our position,” Attia said.

With two manslaughter convictions, Attia said the maximum sentence is three years and believes the teenager should be out on time served.

“He’s a young man that’s lost the formative years of his life being in custody, but we’re trying to get him to reconnect with some older family members that I think will be a very positive influence moving forward.”

The minor has been in custody since 2015.

Laylin Delorme was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder last June, and Colton Steinhauer is still awaiting trial.

