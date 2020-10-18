EDMONTON -- A crash in northeast Edmonton Sunday afternoon caused damage to a police cruiser and a civilian vehicle.

The front end of the cruiser was seen to be heavily damaged along 136 Ave and Fort Rd.

According to police, there were three adults and two children in the civilian vehicle, and two officers in the cruiser.

Everyone involved was checked on scene and only minor injuries were reported.

Major collisions is still investigating because of the police vehicle involvement.