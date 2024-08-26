Minor injuries after LRT collides with truck on Valley Line Southeast

Trains on the Valley Line Southeast LRT were stopped Monday morning because of a crash.

According to Edmonton police a truck hauling a trailer turned east onto Roper Road from 75 Street on a red light.

An LRT train hit the truck, separating it from its trailer. The front of the train partially derailed during the crash.

A passenger on the LRT was taken to hospital as a precaution and police said the driver of the truck was not hurt.

Edmonton Transit Service (ETS) said the operator of the train also suffered minor injuries.

"We appreciate the assistance of emergency responders who attended the scene," said Walter Cadieux, acting director of ETS Bus & Security Operations.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the people involved, as well as the other riders and staff involved in this incident," he added.

Roper Road was closed to allow ETS to deal with the damaged train.

Officials said trains are now running between Mill Woods and 102 Street stops but there may be minor delays as regular service is restored.