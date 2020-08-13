EDMONTON -- Two people suffered minor injuries when an SUV collided with a truck pulling a trailer on Yellowhead Highway Wednesday evening.

According to RCMP, the truck pulled over to deal with a flat tire on the trailer and was sideswiped by the SUV behind it. As an SUV was merging, it sideswiped the trailer. The SUV rolled over and both drivers suffered minor injuries.

The collision happened on Highway 16 at Highway 779 just after 4:30 p.m.

The eastbound lanes of Highway 16 reopened after about two hours.