Minor injuries in rollover near Anthony Henday Drive
Published Wednesday, September 8, 2021 8:52AM MDT
The driver and truck rolled while leaving the Sherwood Park Freeway onto southbound Anthony Henday Drive on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, around 2:30 p.m.
EDMONTON -- A driver sustained only minor injuries when their cement truck rolled east of Edmonton.
According to RCMP, around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the truck rolled while leaving the Sherwood Park Freeway onto southbound Anthony Henday Drive.
No other vehicles were involved.