Police in Edmonton say a charge is pending after a topless protester interrupted the Juno Awards.

Pop-punk star Avril Lavigne was caught off-guard Monday night when the woman leapt on the stage.

The woman was wearing pasties with paint on her that read "land back" and "save the green belt," which was a reference to Ontario’s decision last fall to open a protected area of land for housing.

Lavigne proceeded to swear at the protester, demanding she get off the stage.

The woman was quickly escorted off the stage.

Edmonton police say a charge of mischief against a 37-year-old woman is pending.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2023.