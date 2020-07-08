EDMONTON -- The Misericordia Community Hospital is now closed to new patients and postponing day procedures and visits due to the growing COVID-19 outbreak at the west Edmonton facility.

Alberta Health Services announced Wednesday the Misericordia is under "full facility outbreak" after 20 patients — two more since Monday — and 15 staff have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Three people have died after contracting the virus at the hospital.

READ MORE: 3rd death reported at Misericordia amid ongoing COVID-19 outbreak

"This step is a necessary extension of the progressive outbreak restrictions put in place on July 6, with those restrictions now encompassing all patient services at the Misericordia," the AHS release read.

Restrictions include limiting visits to all patients already in hospital in end-of-life situations, AHS said.

"Ongoing transmission means that this is a necessary step to protect patients, staff and physicians and to ensure that the outbreak can be managed as efficiently and effectively as possible," said Dr. David Zygun, the medical director for AHS Edmonton Zone.

COVID-19 patients are being treated within two units of the hospital, AHS said.