Five decades ago, the Beatles were making their last public appearance together, the Whitemud Freeway's first phase was completed, and the Misericordia Community Hospital opened its doors for the first time.

That half century milestone was marked on Thursday with a birthday bash for the facility featuring guests, cake and music.

While the facility's durability is being celebrated, it's also showed its age in recent years with flooding and failing infrastructure.

In 2017, the New Democrat government dedicated $65 million for a new emergency room at the facility, a pledge the current UCP government is promising to uphold.

"I know the emergency department is important to the Mis and to Edmonton," said Minister of Health Tyler Shandro. "I look forward to coming back and seeing it open."

The hospital's director says design work is well underway and planning has started for the demolition of three buildings to make way for the new emergency ward that's slated to open in the spring of 2023.

"We felt very confident throughout the whole process that we were going to go ahead, but there's nothing better than having confirmation from the minister of health," said Bob Black, the Misericordia's medical director.

Staff are hopeful the influx of cash will ensure the hospital's next fifty years go as smoothly as its next fifty.

