The Misericordia Community Hospital has opened five “compassion rooms” to keep patients surrounded by loved ones around the clock.

“The rooms are intended for those patients that may be imminently dying, or dying,” Misericordia Senior Operating Officer Jan Schimpf said.

The rooms are also available to patients whose English is their second language and those suffering from a miscarriage or delirium.

Compassion rooms feature pullouts beds, fully stocked fridges and a private bathroom. Guests can also order food off the menu.

“I know what’s like to be waiting for a family member to come back from getting something to eat only to hear the news that their loved one died,” Misericordia Chaplain Deborah Kirkpatrick said.

Kirkpatrick believes these rooms will allow patients to pass away with dignity and privacy.

“It’s a physical experience, but it’s also an emotional experience, a spiritual experience, and a community experience with their loved ones around them.”

The compassion rooms open next Tuesday.

With files from CTV Edmonton's Regan Hasegawa