Covenant Health said hundreds of patients who had certain procedures at the Misericordia Hospital in the late spring and early summer of 2018 may have a heightened risk of exposure to infection, due to issues related to air quality and pressure in certain operating rooms.

Dr. Robert Black, medical director of the Misericordia Hospital said Covenant Health was notifying 473 patients that positive air pressure was not maintained properly for operating rooms used for certain surgical or obstetrical procedures between May 21, 2018 and July 18, 2018.

A news release pinpointed three operating rooms, and two labour and delivery suites impacted by the issue.

The health authority said maintaining positive air pressure contributes to maintaining an environment that minimizes the risk of infection for patients, and is used to minimize airflow from areas outside the operating room that may not be as sterile.

The hospital said the problem was corrected, and as of late September, air quality standards were currently being met or exceeded in all operating rooms at the hospital.

More to come...