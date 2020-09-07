EDMONTON -- CTV News Edmonton has learned several staff members at the Misericordia hospital are self-isolating at home after possible COVID-19 exposure at a social event.

Covenant Health says the event was off-site and staff who attended wore masks and were physically distanced.

However, one of the attendants subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.

Covenant Health didn't say exactly how many staff are self-isolating at this time but says the hospital is still fully staffed and operational.

Eleven people died in connection to a coronavirus outbreak at the hospital earlier this summer.