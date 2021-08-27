EDMONTON -- RCMP seized several weapons, methamphetamine, and break-in tools from a vehicle that had a licence plate from another vehicle near Wetaskiwin, Alta.

Officers were patrolling an industrial area early Thursday morning when they located a vehicle that had a licence plate that did not match. That led Mounties to perform a traffic stop where they located several weapons, including several knifes, a rifle, and bolt cutters.

Nathan Gabriel Adams, 36, of Wetaskiwin and Kristen Ashley Rain, 35, of Bretton, Alta., face several charges including

three counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;

two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon while unauthorized;

possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine); and

possession of break-in instruments.

After a bail hearing, Adams was released with conditions and is scheduled to appear in Wetaskiwin provincial court on Sept. 9.

Rain remains in police custody until her scheduled court appearance on Friday.