'Missed opportunities': Edmonton councillors, game developer want Alberta to bring back digital tax credit
As the Alberta government gets ready to table its new budget next month, Edmonton mayor Amarjeet Sohi will attempt to get a tax break for interactive digital media creators reinstated.
In 2018, the previous NDP government offered a 25 per cent incentive to attract developers, but a year later, the UCP killed the credit.
On Wednesday, City Hall's Executive Committee voted unanimously to have the mayor ask for it back.
"It's about missed opportunities. If you don't have it it's very hard to attract new companies to your municipality, when they can go to the province next door. They can go to B.C., they can go to Quebec. I think it's important we are matching that," said Coun. Andrew Knack, who brought the motion forward.
"We can go to these companies and say we are the most affordable major city in Canada so what better place to set up your company."
A study published last year determined that the value of the gaming industry has now topped US$300 billion following a pandemic-fueled surge, with roughly 2.7 billion players worldwide.
The gaming sector is worth more than the combined markets for movies and music, driven by gains in mobile gaming and an emphasis on making connections during a time of pandemic physical distancing, The Accenture report said.
A local developer believes Alberta is missing out on lots of that action, and he wants the tax credit back too.
"We were finally at this moment when we had parity with the rest of Canada, or a level playing field and it was pulled from under us," said Trent Oster, the CEO of Edmonton-based Beamdog.
Oster's company received that initial tax credit, and said he had to lay off staff and scale back expansion once he lost it.
"It's just so hard to compete and it's almost more painful because we had it for a brief time."
CTV News Edmonton reached out to the Ministry of Jobs, Economy and Innovation about this story, but Minister Doug Schweitzer's press secretary declined to comment.
Mayor Sohi and Councillors Knack, Jenniffer Rice, Erin Rutherford and Anne Stevenson all voted in favour of the motion to try to get the tax credit back.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Touria Izri and Agence France-Presse
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Manitoba border deaths may be part of larger human smuggling operation: documents
U.S. agents have launched an investigation into a larger human smuggling operation after a family of four froze to death while attempting to cross into the United States from Canada near Emerson, Man. during a blizzard.
Omicron wave may have peaked, but ICU numbers still rising steeply, says Tam
The fifth and latest COVID-19 wave driven by the Omicron variant may have reached its peak, says Canada’s top public health official, but hospitalizations and intensive care admissions, which lag behind infections, are still climbing.
PM says 24 Sussex Drive in 'terrible condition,' has no plans to live there
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says 24 Sussex Drive, the official residence of Canada's prime minister, is in 'terrible condition' and he and his family have no plans to move in during his time in office.
'We cannot eliminate all risk': B.C. starting to manage COVID-19 more like common cold, officials say
British Columbia is beginning to manage COVID-19 more like the common cold, the province's top doctor said Friday while explaining major shifts in the government's approach to the pandemic.
FBI: Brian Laundrie claimed responsibility for Gabby Petito's death
Before taking his own life, Brian Laundrie wrote in a notebook he was responsible for Gabby Petito's death, according to the FBI.
Moderna vaccine recipients have lower risk of breakthrough infections, hospitalization: study
A new study has found that people who received the Moderna COVID-19 mRNA vaccine are less likely to experience breakthrough infections and hospitalization compared to those who received the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA shot.
NEW | Ontario clinic accidentally gives people six doses of COVID-19 vaccine in one shot
A 75-year-old man is among multiple people in Ontario who say they were accidentally given the equivalent of six doses of the COVID-19 vaccine while getting their booster shot.
NEW | Child, 5, found wandering northern Alberta highway
A five-year-old child was found wandering a highway northeast of Edmonton on Tuesday.
Louie Anderson, Emmy-winning comedian, dies at 68
Louie Anderson, whose four-decade career as a comedian and actor included his unlikely, Emmy-winning performance as mom to twin adult sons in the TV series 'Baskets,' died Friday. He was 68.
Calgary
-
Past the peak? Alberta experts cautiously optimistic as Omicron variant begins downward trend
Alberta’s healthcare system remains under extensive strain with more people in hospital than at any previous time during the pandemic, but signs from wastewater analysts suggest the province is slowly beginning to surpass the peak of COVID-19 infections.
-
Former Calgarian who murdered girlfriend in 2002 receives life sentence with no parole for 17 years
Stephane Parent, who was found guilty of second-degree murder in October 2021, was sentenced Friday.
-
2 Alberta MLAs call for return of unvaccinated students to post-secondary campuses
A pair of UCP MLAs penned a letter calling for the return of unvaccinated students to Alberta's post-secondary schools provided they test negative for COVID-19.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon couple killed in stabbing was expecting a child, family member says
A 20-year-old man now faces an additional murder charge after another person died from their injuries in hospital.
-
Programming error limited Sask. COVID-19 death, recovery reporting in January
A programming error limited Saskatchewan COVID-19 death and recovered case data reporting in January, according to the Government of Saskatchewan.
-
Upheaval at Saskatoon Lighthouse as executive director is placed on leave
The director at the Lighthouse is on leave, less than a week after the Saskatoon Fire Department revealed it has found dozens of hazards at the shelter.
Regina
-
Programming error limited Sask. COVID-19 death, recovery reporting in January
A programming error limited Saskatchewan COVID-19 death and recovered case data reporting in January, according to the Government of Saskatchewan.
-
Sask. could hit record high COVID-19 hospitalizations in February: government modelling
Saskatchewan could more than double its record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in February, according to government modelling that was leaked online earlier this week.
-
Sask. reports 9 COVID-19-related deaths, 1,233 new cases
Nine COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Saskatchewan on Friday, marking the first time a death was recorded since Jan. 6.
Atlantic
-
Latest research says combination of throat and nose swabs provides better COVID-19 rapid test results: Nova Scotia Health
In a Canadian first, Nova Scotia researchers say COVID-19 rapid tests that include both throat and nose swabs provide greater accuracy in detecting the virus.
-
Man pleads guilty to supplying ammunition to gunman in Nova Scotia's mass shooting
One of the three people charged with supplying ammunition to the gunman who carried out Canada's worst mass shooting has now pleaded guilty.
-
'Two vaccines is not enough anymore': Boosters continue to rollout across the Maritimes
COVID-19 booster doses continue to go into arms across the Maritimes.
Toronto
-
Family releases statement after three brothers die in Brampton, Ont. house fire
The three boys killed in a townhouse fire in Brampton, Ont. on Thursday have been identified by their family and are being remembered as a 'delightfully rambunctious bunch' who were kind and caring.
-
Ontario clinic accidentally gives people six doses of COVID-19 vaccine in one shot
A 75-year-old man is among multiple people in Ontario who say they were accidentally given the equivalent of six doses of the COVID-19 vaccine while getting their booster shot.
-
First shipment of Paxlovid, antiviral COVID-19 drug, arrives in Ontario
Health Minister Christine Elliott says the first shipment of an antiviral COVID-19 treatment has arrived in Ontario.
Montreal
-
'In jail': Teenage girls spent 10 days in windowless rooms in Quebec group home over COVID-19 exposure
Teenage girls in a Laval group home were confined to windowless rooms for 10 straight days this month – though they didn’t have COVID-19 – under a provincial directive, CTV has learned. Many already had serious mental health problems.
-
Some Montreal tenants have been without heat all week during bitter cold snap
Hydro-Quebec is asking people to cut back their energy consumption during the current bitter cold snap, but one building in Montreal has been without heat for almost a week causing some residents frustration.
-
Quebec under extreme cold warning as temperatures drop dramatically
Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for most of southern Quebec as temperatures plunge.
Ottawa
-
Five new COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa, health unit reports
Five more people have died from COVID-19 in Ottawa but hospitalizations are holding steady, Ottawa Public Health reported Friday.
-
Car that went through ice pulled from Rideau River
A car that crashed through ice in Manotick, Ont. last weekend has been removed from the Rideau River.
-
Meat Loaf fans remember his fall off Ottawa stage
One of Meat Loaf's most memorable concerts happened right here in Ottawa.
Kitchener
-
Pornographic images found on Kitchener elementary school playground
Police are investigating after pornographic images were found on a playground at a Kitchener elementary school.
-
Region of Waterloo 'at a very precarious moment' in fight against COVID-19
Community spread remains high and even as case numbers stabilize, it will take several weeks for the impact to be felt at local hospitals, Dr. Wang said.
-
6 COVID-19 deaths reported in Waterloo Region; 145 in hospital
Health officials in the Region of Waterloo reported six more deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total to date to 334.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police say Flour Mill area shooting now a murder investigation
Greater Sudbury Police said a shooting investigation that began Friday morning is now a homicide case after the victim succumbed to their injuries.
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Notre-Dame Hospital in Hearst
The Porcupine Health Unit said Friday a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Notre-Dame Hospital in Hearst.
-
Community rallies to support five children in northern Ontario who lost both parents
It’s a heart-wrenching story of loss. Five children from Sudbury are living with their aunt in Webbwood after the death of their mother due to complications from pneumonia in early January.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba border deaths may be part of larger human smuggling operation: documents
U.S. agents have launched an investigation into a larger human smuggling operation after a family of four froze to death while attempting to cross into the United States from Canada near Emerson, Man. during a blizzard.
-
Corrections officer charged in death of inmate William Ahmo: Manitoba RCMP
Manitoba RCMP have charged a corrections officer in the death of an inmate at Headingley Correctional Centre last year.
-
RCMP officer facing charges in serious crash: Police watchdog
The Independent Investigation Unit said an on-duty RCMP officer is facing charges in connection with a serious crash in September.
Vancouver
-
Suspect with a 'pot belly' sought in series of robberies: Richmond RCMP
Police say they're searching for a suspect with a "pot belly" who they believe was involved in a series of robberies in Richmond, B.C.
-
Here's how many COVID-19-related tickets have been handed out in B.C.
More than a million dollars' worth in health-order and quarantine violation tickets have been handed out in B.C. since the summer after COVID-19 arrived in the province.
-
'We cannot eliminate all risk': B.C. starting to manage COVID-19 more like common cold, officials say
British Columbia is beginning to manage COVID-19 more like the common cold, the province's top doctor said Friday while explaining major shifts in the government's approach to the pandemic.
Vancouver Island
-
'Among the worst I've seen': More than 200 cows seized from Vancouver Island property for neglect
The BC SPCA says more than 200 beef cattle were seized from a Vancouver Island property after the owner reportedly left them in distressing conditions.
-
Nanaimo-Ladysmith School District to introduce vaccine mandate for staff
The Nanaimo-Ladysmith School District has announced its plans to roll out a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all district staff.
-
Canadian Olympic bobsled design revealed in partnership with Royal Canadian Navy
The Canadian navy will get a rare shoutout in China next month as Canada's Olympic sliding athletes are set to compete on sleds paying homage to historic warships at the Beijing Games.