Missing 12-year-olds found safe in Airdrie
Nicolas Givotkoff and Rhianna Pelletier (SOURCE: RCMP)
CTV Edmonton
Published Tuesday, January 15, 2019 5:39AM MST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 15, 2019 9:28AM MST
Two 12-year-olds who were reported missing from the central Alberta area have been found.
Rhianna Pelletier and Nicolas Givotkoff left the Innisfail area in a vehicle on Monday.
According to RCMP, the pair was located in the Airdrie area on Tuesday morning.
Police say they will not be providing any further updates on the case.