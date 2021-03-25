EDMONTON -- The 13-year-old girl who had been missing since last Sunday was found on Thursday.

Jessica Urwin had last been seen at a McDonald's in Castle Downs Road with two unknown men.

On Wednesday, her family pleaded for her to return home.

“Jessie, if you’re seeing this: I love you so much and I care and you’re going to be with us forever so please come home," Stacey Urwin said.

A day later, her father, William Urwin, said on Facebook his daughter had been found, which her mother confirmed to CTV News Edmonton.

The Edmonton Police Service said Urwin was found "safe and unharmed."