Missing 80-year-old senior 'may suffer from dementia:' police

Edmonton police asked Monday night for help finding a missing 80-year-old man.

Kier Poppe was last seen leaving a home near 141 Avenue and 114 Street in a white Dodge Journey around 10 a.m. on Monday, according to police.

He "may suffer from dementia, and police and family are therefore concerned for his well-being," Edmonton Police Service said in a public notice.

Poppe was last known to be wearing blue jeans, a navy windbreaker and a light-coloured baseball cap. He was described as having a thin build and a "shuffling gait."

His vehicle bears the Alberta plate RXF 403.

Anyone who sees the senior is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.