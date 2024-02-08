EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Missing autistic man found safe: police

    A 21-year-old autistic man who was reported missing on Wednesday has been found safe.

    He had last been seen around 4:10 p.m. near 165 Avenue and 56 Street. Police asked for the public's help finding him later that evening. 

    Edmonton Police Service said early Thursday morning he was found safe. 

