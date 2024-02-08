EDMONTON
    • Missing autistic man last seen in northeast Edmonton

    Antonio Younathan, 21, seen in this undated photo, was last seen in northeast Edmonton on Feb. 7, 2024, before he was reported missing. (Provided.) Antonio Younathan, 21, seen in this undated photo, was last seen in northeast Edmonton on Feb. 7, 2024, before he was reported missing. (Provided.)
    A 21-year-old autistic man was reported missing in Edmonton Wednesday evening.

    Antonio Younathan was last seen around 4:10 p.m. near 165 Avenue and 56 Street.

    In addition to his disappearance being out of character, he is not dressed for the weather, police said.

    He is 5'9" tall and weighs about 170 to 180 pounds.

    He has dark hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing black, white and red pajama pants, green Converse, and a blue hoodie.

    Anyone who has seen Younathan is asked to call Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers.  

