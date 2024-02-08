Missing autistic man last seen in northeast Edmonton
A 21-year-old autistic man was reported missing in Edmonton Wednesday evening.
Antonio Younathan was last seen around 4:10 p.m. near 165 Avenue and 56 Street.
In addition to his disappearance being out of character, he is not dressed for the weather, police said.
He is 5'9" tall and weighs about 170 to 180 pounds.
He has dark hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing black, white and red pajama pants, green Converse, and a blue hoodie.
Anyone who has seen Younathan is asked to call Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Big storm system' in Prairies heading to Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada
A Colorado low system is making its way across some portions of Canada, bringing snow, while other communities in the country are seeing heat records broken.
Liberals at risk of big losses in Vancouver, Toronto, Nanos projections show
The Conservatives continue to hold a commanding lead over the Liberals, who are at risk of losing large swaths of Metro Vancouver and the Greater Toronto Area, a new survey from Nanos Research has found.
Will Canada-U.S. relations worsen if Trump is elected? Survey asks Canadians
Three in four Canadians believe Canada-U.S. relations will worsen if Donald Trump is elected to replace Joe Biden as president in the next U.S. election, a new poll from Nanos Research shows.
Is it cheaper to rent or buy a house with a monthly mortgage in Canada? Prices analyzed in 26 markets
A new report by Zoocasa looks at whether renting or owning a home is cheaper in 26 markets across Canada. But one expert says it's not as cut and dry as that.
U.S. medical examiner rules death of baby decapitated during delivery was a homicide
The death of a Georgia couple's baby that was decapitated during delivery has been classified by a medical examiner as a homicide, their attorneys announced Wednesday.
'Not a viable business anymore': Bell Media selling 45 radio stations amid layoffs
BCE Inc. is selling off 45 of its 103 regional radio stations as it cuts nine per cent of its workforce, including journalists and other workers at its Bell Media subsidiary.
Woman riding her horses in Alberta town causing bylaw confusion
A woman who runs a horse rehabilitation facility near High River, Alta., says the town is not in favour of her riding her horses in the community as a means of transportation.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
Archeologists discover evidence of hallucinogenic and poisonous plant in Roman settlement
Archeologists have discovered the first conclusive evidence that a hallucinogenic and poisonous plant was used in the Roman world.
Calgary
-
Cochrane RCMP advise public of 'pre-planned police operation'
Cochrane RCMP are informing the public that a heavy police presence in the community on Thursday is not a risk to public safety.
-
Calgary's Grand Theatre may be playing out its final days
The Grand Theatre celebrated its 112th birthday just two days ago but today, its executive director says its days are numbered after a tentative deal with its landlord fell through.
-
Suspect sought after attempted copper wire theft results in downtown power outage
For nearly six hours, some Calgarians downtown were in the dark on Tuesday night.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teachers suspend all job action ahead of new round of negotiations
-
Ocean Man First Nation partners to build largest solar facility in Saskatchewan
-
'It's getting scary': Saskatoon woman assaulted while waiting for public transit
A Saskatoon woman said she has safety concerns with city transit after she was assaulted and robbed on her way home from work.
Regina
-
Sask. teachers suspend all job action ahead of new round of negotiations
-
Ocean Man First Nation partners to build largest solar facility in Saskatchewan
-
Housing policy changes open door for affordability in Regina
The City of Regina is streamlining the building process for developers working on affordable housing projects.
Atlantic
-
Halifax will 'find appropriate housing' for people living in closing encampments: mayor
People living in five encampments across the Halifax Regional Municipality have less than three weeks to vacate the premises.
-
Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024.
-
Pictou County, N.S., council mulls local state of emergency
Pictou County Warden Robert Parker says council will meet Wednesday night and discuss if they should call a local state of emergency, as some residents are still trapped at home from the heavy snowstorm that blanketed the Nova Scotia municipality.
Toronto
-
'Freezing fog' observed in Toronto, drivers warned to use caution
Drivers are being advised to use caution on the roads this morning as dense, patchy fog blankets some parts of the GTA.
-
Three people dead after single-vehicle crash in Brampton
Three people are dead following a violent single-vehicle collision in Brampton overnight.
-
Education Minister Stephen Lecce to hold news conference
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce is set to hold a news conference in Ajax this morning.
Montreal
-
One year later: Parents, first responders on coping with trauma after deadly Laval daycare bus crash
Steps from a daycare in Laval, Que., a memorial for four-year-old Jacob Gauthier remains one year after he was tragically killed when a city bus plowed into the building's front entrance.
-
Want to become a foster parent in Montreal? Here's how it works
Thinking about fostering but are overwhelmed by the process? You're not the only one.
-
Three suspicious fires in Montreal, days after multiple cases of arson
Montreal police are investigating three more suspicious fires just two days after being called to four cases of arson on the island.
Ottawa
-
Kanata homeowners move-in dates delayed for over a month
Anila Rajbhandari's brand new house is paid for, but her family of four has been living in an Airbnb for over a month because the closing date for their home as been delayed – again.
-
Enjoy it while it lasts, here’s how mild it feels in Ottawa this Thursday
Ottawa residents will enjoy a break from the cold temperatures over the next four days, with mild temperatures heading into the second weekend of Winterlude.
-
52 jobs lost as manufacturing facility set to close in Carleton Place
It's another blow to the manufacturing sector in the Ottawa Valley, as Rose Integration is set to shut down.
Kitchener
-
Uncertain future for Kitchener businesses following region's transit hub land deal
Business owners have questions about their impending relocation after being blindsided by the Region of Waterloo's $19.75 million property acquisition.
-
Young person sexually assaulted in downtown Kitchener park: WPRS
Regional police are investigating a reported sexual assault involving a young person in downtown Kitchener.
-
Kitchener family still hasn’t spoken to health minister on 19-hour wait for emergency surgery
Ontario’s health minister publicly promised to reach out the family of a Kitchener teen who waited 19 hours for an emergency appendectomy, but as of Wednesday, she still hasn't spoken to her.
Northern Ontario
-
OHL player suspended indefinitely amid police investigation
An Ontario Hockey League (OHL) player has been suspended indefinitely amid an investigation by Durham police.
-
'Not a viable business anymore': Bell Media selling 45 radio stations amid layoffs
-
Following devastating Sudbury fire, rural property owners urged to check on fire access
A recent fire in Greater Sudbury has brought to light some vital considerations for rural property owners.
Winnipeg
-
'Culture of silence': New class action alleges sexual abuse at Manitoba youth facility
A proposed class action lawsuit alleges acts of sexual, mental and sexual abuse against Manitoba youth by an organization tasked with helping them.
-
Libraries, transit prioritized in proposed Winnipeg budget, pool closures, rate hikes coming
The budget features more services being made available for Winnipeggers, however, there are some price hikes to make these services possible.
-
Encroaching Colorado Low triggers snowfall warnings in parts of Manitoba
A large swath of the province is under a snowfall warning thanks to an encroaching Colorado Low.
Vancouver
-
B.C. MLA Mike De Jong giving 'serious consideration' to running federally
After three decades in provincial politics, BC United’s Mike de Jong says he's giving “serious consideration” to an offer to run for Pierre Poilievre's federal Conservatives.
-
B.C. lawyer who misappropriated $8M to fuel gambling addiction agrees to 7-year ban
A B.C. lawyer who withdrew more than $8 million in client funds from his firm's account over two years to feed his gambling addiction has admitted his misconduct and agreed to a seven-year ban from practising law.
-
Pathologist testifies murdered Kits park caretaker had 59 injuries to head, neck and torso
At the trial for the man accused of murdering Justis Daniel, a well-know and beloved caretaker who lived in a cottage in Kitsilano’s Tatlow Park, a forensic pathologist spent Wednesday detailing dozens of significant injuries to the victim’s upper-body and head.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. court denies property tax exemption for $12.9M island owned by religious group
The British Columbia Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from a religious group that sought a property tax exemption on its 31-acre island near Swartz Bay, B.C., arguing the island is a "place of public worship."
-
Ukrainian students attending B.C. school reflect on 2 years of war back home
Ukrainian teenager Bohdan Rozlach came to Canada in late January. When war broke out nearly two years ago, his community in northern Ukraine was on the front lines of the conflict.
-
Strangers rally to save endangered sea turtle after ultra-rare discovery along B.C. coast
After spending decades on the ocean, Sean Hutchinson knew the creature he found floating among the kelp off Vancouver Island was nowhere near native to the area.