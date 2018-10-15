Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Missing autistic six-year-old from Red Deer found safe
Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton
Published Monday, October 15, 2018 5:10PM MDT
Last Updated Monday, October 15, 2018 5:24PM MDT
A six-year-old autistic boy, who Red Deer police said “slipped away” from his caregiver Monday afternoon, has been found safe.
The child left his caregiver at an Eastview bus stop in Red Deer around 2:30 p.m.
Issuing a police alert, RCMP said he has autism and may run if approached.
However, he was found safe shortly before 5:30 p.m.