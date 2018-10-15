

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





A six-year-old autistic boy, who Red Deer police said “slipped away” from his caregiver Monday afternoon, has been found safe.

The child left his caregiver at an Eastview bus stop in Red Deer around 2:30 p.m.

Issuing a police alert, RCMP said he has autism and may run if approached.

However, he was found safe shortly before 5:30 p.m.