EDMONTON -- Police in B.C. are looking for a family that hasn’t been seen in more than a week.

Bradley Michael Cook, 42, Melissa Trost, 40, and their two young children ages 2 and 4 were supposed to be in Victoria on Sept. 4, but their current whereabouts are unknown.

The family lives in Saanich, B.C., but police believe they could be in eastern B.C. or in Alberta.

The couple was believed to be travelling with a trailer and a 2018 Dodge Ram with Alberta license plate CCX 1573. They also own a 2017 Nissan Murano with Alberta plate BZP 9388.

Anyone with information about the family’s whereabouts is asked to call their local police department.