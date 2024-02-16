Missing B.C. girl found safe

EDMONTON
    Mounties in British Columbia are no longer asking for help from people in Alberta finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

    RCMP said Friday in a media release the girl suddenly left her home in Houston, B.C., late Thursday with her biological mother and her mother's male friend. Police believed they may be travelling to Alberta.

    Monday morning, RCMP confirmed the girl was found safe. 

    Houston, a town of about 3,000 people on Highway 16, is 260 kilometres west of Prince George, B.C., and 865 kilometres west of Edmonton.

