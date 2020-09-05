EDMONTON -- Edmonton and Camrose police are looking for help from the public to find a 12-year-old Camrose girl who may be in Edmonton.

Katie Lightfoot was last seen around 6 a.m. on Saturday.

She is 5’6” and has long red hair and green eyes. She may be wearing a white hoodie.

Camrose police got a report that someone who looks like Katie may have been walking on the side of Highway 625 between Beaumont and Nisku around 11 a.m. They have since received several tips that Katie may be in the Edmonton area.

Anyone with info about Katie’s location is asked to call Camrose City Police at 780-672-4444.