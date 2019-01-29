Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Missing Edmonton man found safe
Timothy Green has been missing since Jan. 19, 2019. (Supplied)
Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton
Published Tuesday, January 29, 2019 4:44PM MST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 30, 2019 5:21AM MST
A 31-year-old man who had been reported missing has been found safe.
Police said Timothy Green was found Tuesday evening.
Timothy Green was last seen at his home on January 19. He was reported missing on Jan. 24.
Police are thanking the public for their help in locating Green.