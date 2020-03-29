Missing Edmonton teen found safe
CTV News Edmonton Published Sunday, March 29, 2020 11:34AM MDT Last Updated Sunday, March 29, 2020 9:58PM MDT
Edmonton Police Service Downtown headquarters
EDMONTON -- Edmonton police said a girl who went missing in north Edmonton last week had been found unharmed.
Sonya McGillis, 16, was last seen by friends at approximately 11:30 p.m. on March 24 at the Kingsway Transit Centre in the area of 106 Street and Kingsway Avenue, police said.
Around 10 p.m. on Sunday, police announced that McGillis had been found.