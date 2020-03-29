EDMONTON -- Edmonton police said a girl who went missing in north Edmonton last week had been found unharmed.

Sonya McGillis, 16, was last seen by friends at approximately 11:30 p.m. on March 24 at the Kingsway Transit Centre in the area of 106 Street and Kingsway Avenue, police said.

Around 10 p.m. on Sunday, police announced that McGillis had been found.