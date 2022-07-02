Missing Edmonton teen found safe in Oregon, man facing charges
Missing Edmonton teen found safe in Oregon, man facing charges
Edmonton police announced Saturday that 13-year-old Lila Smith, who had been missing for a week, was found safe in Oregon, U.S.
Smith went missing on June 24.
A 41-year-old Oregon man was arrested and will be facing charges of child luring, according to EPS. More charges could be laid as the investigation progresses.
“Lila has been taken to a local children’s hospital for precautionary examination,” said EPS in a news release. “Her family was notified earlier this morning and arrangements are being made to return Lila safely back to her family.”
The investigation involved EPS, US Customs and Border Patrol, and the FBI, among other Canadian and American law enforcement.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Gas prices see long weekend drop in parts of Canada, but analysts say relief not likely to last
The Canada Day long weekend saw gas prices plummet in parts of the country, but the relief at the pumps may not stay for very long, analysts say. The decreases come after crude oil prices slid in June following the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes, sparking fears of a recession.
Anti-Taliban law could be tweaked to get more humanitarian aid to Afghans: minister
A law outlawing any dealings with the Taliban, which charities complain is impeding their ability to help needy Afghans, could be adjusted by the federal government to give more flexibility to aid agencies.
TD 'significantly' downgrades home sale, price forecasts
A new report from TD says Canadian home sales could fall by nearly one-quarter on average this year and remain low into 2023.
Biden intends to nominate a conservative, anti-abortion lawyer to federal judgeship, Kentucky Democrats say
U.S. President Joe Biden intends to nominate an anti-abortion Republican lawyer to a federal judgeship, two Kentucky Democrats informed of the decision say.
Russian forces press assault on eastern Ukrainian city of Lysychansk
Russian forces are pounding the city of Lysychansk and its surroundings in an all-out attempt to seize the last stronghold of resistance in eastern Ukraine's Luhansk province, the governor said Saturday.
Quebec could see increase in unhoused people as leases expire across province: housing group
A prominent housing advocacy group fears Quebec could see an increase in households left without a permanent place to live as leases expire across the province on July 1.
'You do not want this' virus: California man with monkeypox urges others to get vaccinated
A California man has posted a widely-shared video in an attempt to educate people about the monkeypox virus outbreak, to encourage people to get vaccinated if they're eligible and to make it very clear: 'You do not want this.'
Technoblade, Minecraft YouTuber watched by millions, dead at 23
Minecraft YouTuber Technoblade has died at the age of 23 following a year-long battle with cancer, his family announced Friday.
Infection with HIV can accelerate aging within the first two to three years of infection, study says
Living with HIV may have an immediate effect on how your body ages, according to new research which showed that cellular aging was sped up within two to three years of infection.
Calgary
-
1 in hospital following early-morning shooting downtown
A man is in serious condition following an early-morning shooting in Calgary.
-
Missing Edmonton teen found safe in Oregon, man facing charges
Edmonton police announced Saturday that 13-year-old Lila Smith, who had been missing for a week, was found safe in Oregon, U.S.
-
Community pays tribute to Chinese railroad workers
Members of Calgary's Chinese community paid tribute to Chinese railroad workers Friday, in a Canada Day wreath laying ceremony.
Saskatoon
-
Don’t let summer fun leave you in debt, financial expert says
As Canadians are feeling the urge to spend on summer fun, one financial advisor recommends being realistic and cautious this year.
-
TD 'significantly' downgrades home sale, price forecasts
A new report from TD says Canadian home sales could fall by nearly one-quarter on average this year and remain low into 2023.
-
'Respect and Honour' theme for Saskatoon Canada Day celebrations
Canada Day will look a little different in Saskatoon as things move downtown.
Regina
-
Zagimē Anishinabēk First Nation to receive over $20M in compensation for treaty land entitlement claim
A tripartite settlement agreement was signed between the government of Saskatchewan, the federal government and the Zagimē Anishinabēk First Nation on Thursday, allowing the First Nation to acquire over 180,000 acres of land.
-
Gas prices see long weekend drop in parts of Canada, but analysts say relief not likely to last
The Canada Day long weekend saw gas prices plummet in parts of the country, but the relief at the pumps may not stay for very long, analysts say. The decreases come after crude oil prices slid in June following the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes, sparking fears of a recession.
-
Queen City celebrates Canada Day without pandemic restrictions for first time in two years
The COVID-19 pandemic hindered Canada Day celebrations for the past two years. But on Saturday, the red and white was back in full force in Regina with events all around the city.
Atlantic
-
N.B. woman facing impaired driving charge after SUV collides with RCMP vehicle
A 50-year-old New Brunswick woman is facing an impaired driving charge following a head-on collision with a fully marked RCMP vehicle in the village of Tracadie.
-
Halifax District RCMP investigating North Preston shooting that left one injured
Police in Halifax are investigating a shooting that happened in North Preston Friday night.
-
Fire at Kentville grocery store sends two firefighters to hospital; investigation ongoing
A fire at a grocery store in Kentville, N.S., caused significant damage to the storefront and sent two people to hospital.
Toronto
-
Impaired driving charges laid after pedestrian killed, several others injured in Toronto crash
A 26-year-old man is facing drunk driving charges after a pedestrian was struck and killed, and several others were injured in a downtown collision Friday night.
-
Doctor prepared to take legal action if Ontario doesn't expand COVID-19 booster eligibility
Ontario is not yet allowing most adults under the age of 60 to get a fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot, prompting one doctor to prepare legal action to get the province to widen eligibility.
-
Police rescue dog from locked vehicle parked at Toronto area mall
Animal control is investigating after a dog was left inside a locked vehicle in a mall parking lot in Mississauga on Canada Day.
Montreal
-
Housing advocates count 600 Quebec households without a home after July 1
The number of Quebec households without a roof over their heads after July 1 moving day is currently 600. That number "could continue to rise in the coming days," warned Véronique Laflamme, spokesperson for the Quebec housing advocacy group - FRAPRU, at a news conference in Montreal on Saturday.
-
Quebec could see increase in unhoused people as leases expire across province: housing group
A prominent housing advocacy group fears Quebec could see an increase in households left without a permanent place to live as leases expire across the province on July 1.
-
TD 'significantly' downgrades home sale, price forecasts
A new report from TD says Canadian home sales could fall by nearly one-quarter on average this year and remain low into 2023.
Ottawa
-
Nearly 100 vehicles towed from downtown vehicle control zone since Wednesday: Bylaw
Ottawa police say residents and visitors will continue to see an enhanced police presence in downtown Ottawa today, as the cleanup begins from Canada's 155th birthday party.
-
Two men charged with assault Friday in ByWard Market
Ottawa police say two men are facing assault charges following an attack in Ottawa's ByWard Market Friday night.
-
Perth, Ont. hospital emergency department closed due to COVID-19 outbreak
The emergency room at the Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospital in Perth will remain closed until Thursday because of a staffing shortage.
Kitchener
-
'There is a real need for blood': Emergency responders launch blood donation challenge
Emergency service workers in the Region of Waterloo kicked off a friendly competition Friday to see which team can donate the most blood by Labour Day.
-
Waterloo man arrested for setting off fireworks on the road
A 20-year-old man is facing multiple charges after setting off fireworks on a Waterloo road.
-
Weekend performances at St. Jacobs Country Playhouse cancelled due to COVID-19
Drayton Entertainment has cancelled this weekend's performances of Mamma Mia at the St. Jacobs Country Playhouse due to COVID-19 cases in the company.
Northern Ontario
-
Disabled athlete attempting to cross Lake Superior
A Toronto man is getting set to become the first disabled athlete to cross Lake Superior on a paddleboard. Mike Shoreman, who made a stop in Sault Ste. Marie Friday, has already crossed Lake Erie, and most recently crossed Lake Huron. He is raising money for youth mental wellness.
-
Bracebridge OPP locate body of missing man
Ontario Provincial Police officers from Bracebridge located body of missing man on Friday.
-
Tractor trailer collision on HWY 11 near Tilden Lake
All lanes of Highway 11 at Micro Tower Rd in the Hearst area near Tilden Lake are closed due to a tractor trailer collision.
Winnipeg
-
TD 'significantly' downgrades home sale, price forecasts
A new report from TD says Canadian home sales could fall by nearly one-quarter on average this year and remain low into 2023.
-
Man arrested for attempted choking with shoelace: Brandon police
Brandon Police have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly trying to choke another man with a shoelace.
-
'We're stuck': Winnipeg family's renovation stalled by permit issues
A St. Norbert family hoped their basement renovations would be wrapping up by midsummer, but a series of permit-related issues have stalled the project.
Vancouver
-
UBC researcher planning jellyfish world tour
A UBC researcher will soon embark on the trip of a lifetime, circling the globe over the course of several months to further her understanding of a creature that has captivated her for years: jellyfish.
-
Chilliwack RCMP issue warning after catalytic converter thefts at local lakes
Mounties in Chilliwack are warning the public about a string of recent catalytic converter thefts at a pair of local recreation areas.
-
TD 'significantly' downgrades home sale, price forecasts
A new report from TD says Canadian home sales could fall by nearly one-quarter on average this year and remain low into 2023.
Vancouver Island
-
Private security hired to enforce hours at North Saanich pickleball court
The District of North Saanich has hired a private security company to ensure pickleball players only use a local court during the prescribed hours.
-
TD 'significantly' downgrades home sale, price forecasts
A new report from TD says Canadian home sales could fall by nearly one-quarter on average this year and remain low into 2023.
-
B.C. judge dismisses realtor's claim dealership misled him about Ford Mustang
A Vancouver Island real estate agent has lost his bid to recover a deposit he made on a new Ford Mustang that he intended to offer as a prize in a year-long contest in 2020.