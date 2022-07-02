Missing Edmonton teen found safe in Oregon, U.S. man facing charges

Edmonton police announced Saturday that 13-year-old Lila Smith, who had been missing for a week, was found safe in Oregon, U.S.

Smith went missing on June 24.

A 41-year-old Oregon man was arrested and will be facing charges of child luring, according to EPS. More charges could be laid as the investigation progresses.

“Lila has been taken to a local children’s hospital for precautionary examination,” said EPS in a news release. “Her family was notified earlier this morning and arrangements are being made to return Lila safely back to her family.”

The investigation involved EPS, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, and the FBI, among other Canadian and American law enforcement.