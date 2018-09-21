

Marianne Maravilla, CTV Edmonton





Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 24-year-old woman from Edmonton.

Paige Nelson was last seen on Wednesday, September 12 near a Co-op grocery store around the Forest Lawn and Radisson Heights neighborhood in Calgary.

Police said she was last heard from Thursday morning.

Nelson is described as:

White

Brown hair

Blue eyes

She stands 5’8” tall (172.5 cm)

Weighs approximately 130 lbs. (58.97 kg)

Police believe she may still be in Calgary.

Anyone with information about Nelson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567.