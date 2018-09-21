Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 24-year-old woman from Edmonton.

Paige Nelson was last seen on Wednesday, September 12 near a Co-op grocery store around the Forest Lawn and Radisson Heights neighborhood in Calgary.

Police said she was last heard from Thursday morning. 

Nelson is described as:

  • White
  • Brown hair
  • Blue eyes
  • She stands 5’8” tall (172.5 cm)
  • Weighs approximately 130 lbs. (58.97 kg)

Police believe she may still be in Calgary.

Anyone with information about Nelson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567.