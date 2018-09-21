Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Missing Edmonton woman last seen in Calgary
Marianne Maravilla, CTV Edmonton
Published Friday, September 21, 2018 12:54PM MDT
Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 24-year-old woman from Edmonton.
Paige Nelson was last seen on Wednesday, September 12 near a Co-op grocery store around the Forest Lawn and Radisson Heights neighborhood in Calgary.
Police said she was last heard from Thursday morning.
Nelson is described as:
- White
- Brown hair
- Blue eyes
- She stands 5’8” tall (172.5 cm)
- Weighs approximately 130 lbs. (58.97 kg)
Police believe she may still be in Calgary.
Anyone with information about Nelson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567.