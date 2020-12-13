EDMONTON -- An Edmonton-area man who was reported missing after he went hiking west of Nordegg has been found safe and well.

Keith Morris, 45, left a cabin he was staying at around 11 a.m. on Saturday. When he failed to return by 3 p.m., he was reported missing.

A search-and-rescue mission was launched, and police reported around 1:45 p.m. Sunday that Morris had been found near Siffleur Falls.

He reported that he had lost his bearings during his hike, and was not able to locate his vehicle.

He wasn’t injured, but he was assessed by Emergency Medical Services as a precaution.

According to Environment Canada, temperatures dropped overnight to -22 C.

Police are reminding outdoor enthusiasts to ensure that they are well prepared before heading out on any adventure in winter conditions.