EDMONTON -- Mounties are investigating an Indigenous woman's death in central Alberta.

The body of 41-year-old Crystal Whitford was found on the O'Chiese First Nation the morning of July 21.

She was last seen three days earlier on July 18, walking around 6 p.m. on a path in the woods near her home on the First Nation.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP, search and rescue teams and O'Chiese fire department did not find her during a search.

Investigators did not say how the woman died, but that they are asking anyone who saw Whitford or has information about her death to contact them at 403-845-2882 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

O'Chiese First Nation is located about 50 kilometres northwest of Rocky Mountain House.